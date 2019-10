GLADBROOK – Defense isn't something to be taken for granted in the 8-man game.

Gladbrook-Reinbeck head coach John Olson knows what it can take to hold an opposing 8-man team to even 14 or 21 points.

The Rebels coaching staff has made defense a priority in practice, and it showed on the field in G-R's 40-0 shutout of AGWSR to repeat as 8-Man District 5 champions.