GRUNDY CENTER- During a special meeting held last Wednesday, the Grundy Center board of education voted to terminate its sharing agreement with Aplington-Parkersburg for the services of Superintendent Robert Hughes and proceed with hiring a full-time superintendent heading into the 2021-2022 school year.

According to the minutes, the board went into closed session for over an hour before making the decision and also discussed strategic planning and the creation of a task force after voting to create a full-time superintendent position.