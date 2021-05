GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy Center city council approved advertising for additional part-time EMS help and several budget amendments during Monday night’s regular meeting.

Grundy Center EMS Director Dwight Gliem spoke to the council over the phone and noted that due to an injury to paramedic Kenny Abbas, more help was needed. He said that the three current part-timers were doing well, but he would like to pick up a couple more if possible to accommodate vacations in the summer.