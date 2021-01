GRUNDY CENTER- During Monday night’s regular meeting, the Grundy Center city council moved forward with a previously discussed proposal to enter into a formal EMS sharing agreement with Gladbrook and Lincoln and officially approved the hiring of Katie Rasmussen as the next Chamber-Main Street Director.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!