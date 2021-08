GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy Center city council approved the first reading of a new fireworks ordinance as previously written and voted to move from first to third reading during Monday night’s regular meeting.

With no public comments for or against the ordinance, the public hearing was quickly closed, and a motion from Councilman Butch Kuester passed by a 4-0 vote (Chad Hamann was absent). At the next meeting on August 16, the council will vote on a third and final reading before the ordinance takes effect.