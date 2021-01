GRUNDY CENTER- After conversing with EMS Chief Dwight Gliem on the matter, the Grundy Center city council voted unanimously to approve moving forward toward a formal contract with the city of Gladbrook for ambulance services during Monday night’s regular meeting.

Gliem explained that Gladbrook has struggled to keep members in its own department, and Grundy Center has assisted on the basis of a 28E agreement that did not include any payment for services.