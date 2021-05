GRUNDY CENTER- During a relatively brief regular meeting on Monday night, the Grundy Center city council approved an agreement to allow the Maroon and White Committee to lease space in the Upper Elementary building once the renovation project is complete and approved signing the sports complex construction contract with Boulder Contracting.

