GRUNDY CENTER- During a lengthy meeting on Monday night, the Grundy Center city council tackled a host of items including a development agreement for the Prairie Ridge housing development, a trio of BIG grants, the future of the Chamber-Main Street director position and more.

Paul Eberline of the Grundy Center Development Corporation came to speak to the council on the proposed new housing expansion, which would add 25 total lots in phase one.

“I think it’ll be a very positive thing for our community,” he said.