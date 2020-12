GRUNDY CENTER- During a special meeting convened Monday night, the Grundy Center city council chose to remain with Midwest Group Benefit Partners for employee health insurance and discussed a potential change to the Chamber-Main Street director position in hopes of creating more long-term stability.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!