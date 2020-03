GRUNDY CENTER- Grundy Center Volunteer Ambulance Chief Dwight Gliem provided a long-range outlook on the future needs of the department, and the city council unanimously approved the sale of the parking lot at the intersection of 6th Street and F Avenue during Monday night’s regular meeting.

Gliem told the council that with the current workload, he would like to see a full-time ambulance director hired to focus on the administrative work. He is working as a full-time paramedic along with two others.