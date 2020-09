GRUNDY CENTER- During its regular meeting on Monday evening, the Grundy Center denied a BIG grant request from Dave Loftus and tabled another from Verne Folkedahl, questioning whether either application fell within the purview of the program’s intent.

Folkedahl, the owner-operator of Sweet Tooth Icy Treats, applied for a grant to cover the costs of digital signage along G Avenue, and Councilman Dave Stefl argued that the original intent of the program was aimed at “essential” improvements like electrical and plumbing and heating.