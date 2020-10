GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy Center city council voted unanimously against proceeding with the new recycling canisters presented by Rite Environmental during Monday night’s regular meeting, opting instead to wait until the first adjustment period in the contract to make changes.

City Clerk Kristy Sawyer again read the results of a recent survey, which found that a large majority of respondents were recycling, and a majority did indicate that they would use the larger canisters and would prefer to move away from the smaller containers.