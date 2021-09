GRUNDY CENTER- After hearing from residents Connie Thede and Brittany Ruskusky about the need for a stop sign at the north and south intersection of 8th Street and M Avenue, the Grundy Center city council discussed the matter but ultimately did not take action until more information can be gathered.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!