GRUNDY CENTER- After further discussing the project with John Gaede of Fox Engineering and a pair of residents in the area, the Grundy Center city council voted unanimously to move forward with the sanitary sewer upgrade and sidewalk installation between 4th Street and the entrance to the fairgrounds.

