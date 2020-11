GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy Center school board elected its officers for the 2020-2021 year and discussed ongoing concerns related to COVID-19—specifically with regard to distance vs. in-person learning—during last Wednesday night’s regular meeting.

John Gordon was chosen unanimously to take the title of president this year, and Mandy Yoder will serve as the vice president. Chad Wagner and Becki Smith were reappointed as secretary and treasurer, respectively, by unanimous votes.