GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy Center school board continued to discuss facility needs as it prepares to launch a bond issue for a public vote sometime in the future and approved a slew of personnel changes including hiring a new athletic director, PE teacher and high school boys basketball coach.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!