HOLLAND- During a meeting held at the Western Outreach Center near the Highway 14/20 intersection last Wednesday night, the Grundy Center school board discussed a potential bond issue to fund facilities improvements and voted to allow Superintendent Robert Hughes to extend leave for employees who have been forced to miss work for COVID-19 related reasons before moving into a joint closed session with the Aplington-Parkersburg board to evaluate Hughes’s performance.

