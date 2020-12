GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy Center school board held a relatively brief regular meeting last Wednesday night before breaking into a work session on district goals heading into 2021.

Members of the School Improvement Advisory Committee (SIAC) spoke to the board, some via teleconference and other in-person, about general goals for the elementary, middle school and high school levels, with a specific focus on high risk students who exhibit Early Warning Sign (EWS) factors including the Devereux Student Strengths Assessment (DESSA) and classroom performance.