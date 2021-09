Grundy Center High School kicked off its homecoming week with the annual parade and announcement of the court at the courthouse gazebo on Sunday night. The evening also featured a performance from the band and the cheerleaders, and students, including the NHS group pictured, chalked the walk around downtown Grundy Center afterward. Queen candidates in the front row (left to right): Paiton Wallis, Emma Beck, Bella Dole, Taylor Stahl and Lainy Thoren. King candidates in the back row (left to right): Brayden Sawyer, Dexter Whitehill, Sloan Klar, Logan Knaack and Dayne Zinkula.

