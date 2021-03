GRUNDY CENTER- It’s Monday afternoon, and a small group of Grundy Center elementary students are sitting in a circle sharing their feelings: what they like, what they don’t like, when they’re the happiest (answers ranged from “playing video games” to “not being with my brother”) and why that makes them so happy. But there’s a twist: after each one takes a turn, the thunderous sound of hand drums echoes around the music room.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!