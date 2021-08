CONRAD- Kevin Holl is a longtime devotee of competitive plowing contests, and he was excited to bring a state match to land that he rents between Conrad and Marshalltown several years ago. This weekend, however, he went one bigger: the national contest will be hosted just a few miles south of Conrad near the Grundy-Marshall county line.

“We were supposed to have it last year, but Ohio took it. So we’re hosting it this year,” Holl said. “It was just a general decision to put it back in Central Iowa.”