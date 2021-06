GRUNDY CENTER- Fuel economy is a big selling point for prospective buyers these days, but it’s unlikely that any of the compact cars or hybrids on a lot can truthfully claim that they get 232 miles to the gallon. Grundy Center’s ultimate mileage vehicle, on the other hand, can, and the group that put it together recently won first place at the Southeast Polk Tech Expo in Pleasant Hill.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!