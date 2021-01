GRUNDY CENTER- The COVID-19 vaccination rollout is officially underway both locally and nationally, but as you probably know, who gets the shot and when depends on a variety of factors including occupation, risk level and others. Here in Grundy County, a number of healthcare professionals have already received it—along with nursing home workers and residents—and a few of them were generous enough to share their experiences with The Grundy Register.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!