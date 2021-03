Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds visited the Little Rebels Learning Center in Reinbeck on Thursday evening as part of a tour designed to highlight her administration’s efforts to improve access and affordability to child care in the state.

“There’s such a need across the state of Iowa to affordable high quality daycare, and honestly, the pandemic just exasperated the need for that,” she said. “I heard about the daycare and the success that they’ve had in rural Iowa, and we wanted to get here and learn more about the project and how they were able to get that done.”