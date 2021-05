GRUNDY CENTER- It’s been nearly a year and a half since the Grundy Center drama department has performed a full-length production on stage, and under the wing of new director Mark Fakler, they’ll bring a familiar favorite to audiences this weekend: “Annie.”

The timeless show has been adapted for film on three separate occasions along with countless stage revivals since its initial run in 1977, but this year’s cast is excited to put its own spin on the material.