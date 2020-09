GRUNDY CENTER- The doors have been latched, leaving everyone scratching their heads over the sudden and seemingly inexplicable permanent closing of one of Grundy Center’s staple establishments: Pizza Hut.

On Tuesday, September 8, the franchise locked up without warning, and placed a sign on the door indicating they were permanently closed, instructing customers to visit a location in Cedar Falls instead. The Grundy Center Pizza Hut had been open not 12 hours before and took orders throughout the day on Monday.