Grundy County finished its sixth Bible Reading Marathon at the courthouse lawn on Friday, June 11. Inspired by 2 Chronicles 7:14 of the Holy Bible, the book of Revelation was read corporately along with prayer for our nation as the finale. God's heart is for America to turn back to its Christian roots upon which it was founded. The heart that birthed America was its love for God.

