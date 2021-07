GRUNDY COUNTY- As the latest issue of The Grundy Register goes to press, the number of vaccinated county residents has finally surpassed 6,000 as the public health department and Grundy County Memorial Hospital plan new options to promote vaccines.

A total of 6,012 residents have completed their series, with 5,546 receiving a two-shot series and an additional 466 taking the single-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. An additional 309 residents have initiated one shot of a two-shot series.