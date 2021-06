GRUNDY COUNTY- Slowly but surely, the vaccination numbers continue to climb in Grundy County, and as this issue goes to press, a total of 5,925 residents have completed either a two-shot series or a single shot of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

According to the latest data, 5,472 county residents have completed the two-shot series along with 453 who have completed a single dose. An additional 344 residents have taken one shot of a two-shot series, and the positivity rate remains generally low at 2.5 percent over the last 14 days.