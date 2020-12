GRUNDY CENTER- As a native of Wellsburg and a 10-year employee of the Grundy County REC, Mike Geerdes knows how important rural electric cooperatives are when it comes to powering unincorporated areas and keeping the local agricultural industry moving forward.

“I think my goal would be to make this a place that everybody wants to work. Employee retainment is huge anymore,” he said. “We need to be looking toward the future and be prepared for what’s coming our way with technology.”