GRUNDY COUNTY- Administration of the COVID-19 vaccine continued at Grundy County’s three pharmacies last week as the Moderna two-shot series is available for all eligible adults.

According to the latest figures, a total of 3,711 Grundy County residents have completed a two-shot series, and an additional 280 have received the single shot from Johnson and Johnson, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated residents close to 4,000. On top of that, 1,412 residents have completed one shot of a two-shot series.