GRUNDY CENTER- Grundy Center Police Chief Doug Frost didn’t hesitate when asked if last week was the most difficult of his law enforcement career.

“Yes,” he quickly answered.

In the aftermath of an April 9 standoff that left Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith dead, local law enforcement officers and first responders have struggled with the situation, but it’s also provided an opportunity for members of the community to show their support and do what they can to make life a little easier for the people who serve and protect them.