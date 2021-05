GRUNDY CENTER- William Kent Krueger’s road to fortune and fame wasn’t paved overnight. The 70-year-old Minnesota-based author, who has written nine New York Times bestsellers including his latest, This Tender Land, shared stories of his long journey to publication, his ultimately aborted attempt to write the Great American Novel in the style of Ernest Hemingway and the creation of his most recognizable character, Cork O’Connor, during a Zoom event with patrons of the Kling Memorial Library in Grundy Center held last Tuesday.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!