GRUNDY CENTER- A 1987 article in The Grundy Register proclaimed that Grundy Center, per capita, had more people employed in the printing industry than any other city in the world. Over 30 years later, there aren’t many remnants of that heyday, as most of the publications have either shuttered or moved elsewhere, but a new exhibit will seek to shed light on their rich history and the lasting impact the business had on the community.

