GRUNDY CENTER- The Grundy Center City Council held a special meeting this week and confirmed that they would place a proposed 7 percent hotel/motel tax before voters during a special election to be held September 8, 2020. The tax is not one that the residents of Grundy Center will be required to pay with property fees or other areas of usual service, but will be an increase paid by the users of the hotel.

