CONRAD- Although it’s still an early step in the process, at least two dozen residents of Conrad came out to the public library on Thursday afternoon to share ideas for the future after the city was named a recipient of a Community Visioning Grant made possible through Iowa’s Living Roadways.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!