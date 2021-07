GRUNDY CENTER- Last Thursday, Judge Joel Dalrymple issued a ruling in favor of accused murderer Michael Lang and his attorneys, who have asked that the defendant be granted unfettered access to legal counsel without law enforcement present during his pretrial detainment at the Black Hawk County Jail.

