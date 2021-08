GRUNDY COUNTY- Seth Varner spent all of last week at Yellowstone National Park, but come Monday morning, he was on the road by 7:30 as his quest to visit all 939 of Iowa’s incorporated communities—along with friend and fellow University of Nebraska-Omaha student Austin Schneider—continued and eventually reached Grundy County.

“I’m a little tired, but I get to sleep in until 7:30 tomorrow. So that’s a plus,” Varner said.