GRUNDY CENTER- When most people think of Veterans Day, they reminisce about the service of their direct relatives or people in their communities who fought in conflicts like Iraq, Afghanistan, Desert Storm, Vietnam, Korea and even World War II. This Veterans Day, however, Grundy Center High School student Dayne Zinkula—with help from the county VA commissioners, the Breckenridge Memorial Company and local historian Jim Mutch—worked to furnish a new headstone for William Smith, a Civil War veteran who is buried at the local cemetery.

