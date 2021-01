CONRAD- Joel Steckelberg knew that the door would always be open when he was ready to join the family business. Now that he’s back in Conrad working with his father at the veterinary clinic that’s been in the family for three generations, he’s glad he made the decision.

“I always kept my options open in vet school, and the opportunity came to come home. I thought the opportunity was right. I wanted to do the mixed animal, large and small,” he said. “I was kind of excited about that… I came back here because I like the town, like the community, like the people.”