(Editor’s note: This story chronicling a local hog farmer coincides with National Pork Month and the Grundy Register’s annual salute to the pork industry)

IVESTER- Grant Frazer never wanted to do anything else. The 22-year-old BCLUW graduate, who grew up on the western edge of Grundy County not far from the Ivester Church of the Brethren, knew he was going to work with his father Dean on their hog and grain farm from the time he was a little boy.