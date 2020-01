A former rural Cedar Falls man who was convicted of sexual abuse and sentenced to life in prison in 2017 due to a previous offense was retried and found guilty again in Grundy County on December 2.

Due to a technicality that resulted from an Iowa Supreme Court ruling, 41-year-old Paul Ryan Knudsen was granted a new trial on the questions of whether he is the same person who was convicted of sexual abuse in Polk County in 2006 and whether he was adequately represented by counsel in that case.