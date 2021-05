GRUNDY CENTER- On May 16, attorney Aaron Hawbaker filed a written plea of not guilty on behalf of his client, Michael Thomas Lang, who faces charges of First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder and Assault on Persons in Certain Occupations—Intent of Injury in connection with an April 9 standoff in Grundy Center that left Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith dead.

