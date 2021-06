GRUNDY CENTER- A flurry of developments have unfolded in the last week in the case of Michael Lang, the Grundy Center man accused of murder in connection with the April 9 death of State Trooper Jim Smith.

On May 26, Lang’s attorney Aaron Hawbaker filed a motion protesting the presence of two Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies in a deposition room, arguing that it violated Lang’s Sixth Amendment right to effective counsel.