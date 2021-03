ELDORA- After missing 11 games with a serious hand injury, Dike-New Hartford’s Dane Fuller looked like he had hardly missed a beat during last Wednesday night’s Class 2A regional semifinal against Iowa Falls-Alden. The senior scored 18 points in his final game as a Wolverine, but it wasn’t enough as the Cadets held on for a 57-52 upset victory in Eldora.

