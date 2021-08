AREA- Five Grundy County farmers found themselves in good company when they were presented with Environmental Leader Awards during the Iowa State Fair last Wednesday, and they hope that they can serve as an example to others about the value of conservation practices and improving soil and water quality.

PLEASE LOG IN FOR FULL ARTICLES AND E-EDITION ACCESS Our website requires visitors to log in to view full Grundy Register articles and the E-Edition. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!