GRUNDY CENTER- Brooke Liston was gifted her first horse at a young age, and it led her on a journey that’s been among the most rewarding experiences of her life—a journey into the world of competitive rodeo.

Earlier this summer, the Grundy Center High School senior-to-be was crowned the Iowa High School Rodeo Fair Queen for 2021, and she’s been traveling around the country—including a trip to nationals in Lincoln, Nebraska— meeting fellow competitors and sponsors of the events while representing her home state.