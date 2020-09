It has been a strange week. Well, stranger even than being in the middle of a worldwide game of “how badly do I REALLY need toilet paper?” for the last few months. There’s been a lot of unrest, especially here in the Midwest as issues like the Jacob Blake incident, and the strangely divisive Kyle Rittenhouse event. Everyone, everywhere seems bent on bickering, fighting and name calling.

In 2020, parents seem to always be grappling with how to explain these tragic events to children.