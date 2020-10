GRUNDY CENTER- It’s difficult to attend a community event or get involved in a charitable effort in Grundy Center without running into Luther Thoresen somewhere along the way.

The former American Lutheran Church pastor, who recently retired after nine years in Grundy Center, was a fixture throughout his time here and plans to stay in town after recently purchasing a home. It’s been a long and winding road from a farm in Osage to retirement, but he’s enjoyed every stop along the way.