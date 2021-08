The Iowa Board of Pharmacy (IBC) has declared the operating license of Manly Drug in Grundy Center on probation for three years as of July 14 after an IBC investigation found five counts of improper conduct on the part of the pharmacy.

Manly Drug management declined comment to The Grundy Register on the IBC report.

The sanctions by the IBC are recorded in a combined statement of charges issued by the board, and according to that document were based upon the following specific infractions by Manly Drug found in an investigation: